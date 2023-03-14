LEGO has a temperature controlled underground vault in Denmark with almost every set they’ve ever made.
Imagine pulling off the biggest and most challenging heist you can imagine and breaking into a vault full of… LEGOS? The LEGO headquarters are in Billund, Denmark and deep underground lies a temperature controlled vault with practically every set the company has ever made. There are an estimated 7,500 different official LEGO sets in the secret vault that very few have seen and that the public does not have access to.
2. The Ides of March
Beware the Ides of March, or at least, be aware of when “the Ides” even takes place. The word “Ides” is derived from the Latin word “idus,” which refers to the middle day of any month in the ancient Roman calendar. The Ides are specifically the fifteenth day of the months of March, May, July, or October, and the thirteenth day of the remaining months. The Ides were the designated days for settling debt each month in the Roman empire and generally included the seven days preceding the Ides for this purpose. No doubt debtors who could not pay their debts considered the Ides to be unlucky days as they were typically thrown into prison or forced into slavery.
3. March 15 in History
In 1991, four Los Angeles police were charged in the beating of Rodney King.
In 1967, President Lyndon Johnson named Ellsworth Bunker as the new ambassador to Saigon.
In 1960, ten nations met in Geneva to discuss disarmament.
In 1767, the ninth President of the United States Andrew Jackson was born.
