While the ancient Greeks were aware of zero as a concept, they didn't consider zero to be a number at all. For example, Aristotle decided zero wasn't a number because you couldn't divide by zero. Instead of a Roman numeral, the Latin word "nulla" would have been used to represent the concept of zero. The reason no numeral existed for zero is because there was no need for a numeral to represent it.
No.5
This is the number of babies born every second. Here come another five. And another. It’s the length in meters of a Great White Shark. It’s also the average number of people who die from shark attacks every year. It’s the number of mass extinctions that the Earth has experienced (number five killed off the dinosaurs). The world’s largest hula hoop was five meters wide Ashrita Furman managed to spin it 3¾ times.
No. 9
This is the number of ways to reach first base in baseball.
You can get to first base a lot of different ways in Baseball. In fact, you can get to first base a total of 9 different ways. Those 9 ways are: single, base on balls, fielder’s choice, hit by pitch, fielding error, dropped 3rd strike (from a wild pass), catcher’s interference, and fielder interference/obstruction. All of these different ways to get to first base make it the easiest base to get to in Baseball, with the home plate being the hardest.
No. 100
A hundred does not mean 100.
The word "hundred" is actually derived from the Old Norse word "hundrath," which actually means 120, not 100. More specifically, "hundrath," in Old Norse, means "long hundred," which equals 120, due to the duodecimal system. But good luck trying to argue that your $100 bill is worth 20 percent more than it is.
