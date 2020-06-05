The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are partnering to offer a free Cedar Fair park ticket to those who come to donate blood at select blood drives. The Cedar Fair ticket offer will be available at this upcoming blood drive:
6/12/20, iHeartMEDIA Blood Bash, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the Red Cross South Central Ohio Chapter House, 181 N. Bridge St, Chillicothe
This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blood and platelet donations are always needed, but especially during the summer months when donations tend to decline,” said Wendy Yarbrough, Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross Central Ohio Region. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time. Giving blood is a great way to help take care of each other during the pandemic.”
All those who come to donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last. Tickets are valid during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and other restrictions may apply. The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
A full list of Cedar Fair ticket drives in Central Ohio Region are available online at:
https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/news/article/cedar-fair-theme-parks-and-the-american-red-cross-partner-to-enc0.html
How to donate blood
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
