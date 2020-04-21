While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus. Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14-28 days after complete resolution of their symptoms.
The Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies blood and blood products to King’s Daughters, has established an online registry form at kybloodcenter.org/convalescent-plasma-donation where recovered COVID-19 patients can express their interest in being a donor.
Potential donors will need documentation of their positive COVID-19 test. A patient may then be able to donate if they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days and a second COVID-19 test has negative results. KBC will work with the donor to obtain the second test if it has not already been completed.
The donor will complete the blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation itself takes one to two hours.
At this time, donations are being collected in the Lexington area. While travel restrictions are currently in place for those out of state, donations will be considered an exception. However, if enough people from the Ashland area show interest, it may be possible to bring a mobile donation unit. If you are interested please don’t let the travel prevent you from registering.
