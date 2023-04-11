The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 25 cents higher this week at $3.670 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices for a gallon of gas in South Central Ohio Average is $3.670. The average price a week ago was $3.429.
This week last year the price was at $3.900 per gallon.
As of April 11, the national price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.608 per gallon. In Ohio that price jumped to $3.660 and in Pike County the price was $3.690.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas as of April 10:
$3.746 Athens
$3.719 Chillicothe
$3.678 Columbiana
$3.638 East Liverpool
$3.622 Gallipolis
$3.666 Hillsboro
$3.657 Ironton
$3.667 Jackson
$3.648 Logan
$3.656 Marietta
$3.578 Portsmouth
$3.694 Steubenville
$3.683 Washington Court House
$3.721 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
OPEC's announcement last weekend that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day took the oil market by surprise. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark. Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose 10 cents since last week to hit $3.60. Today's national average is 13 cents more than a month ago but 51 cents less than a year ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million barrels to 222.6 million barrels. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher.
At the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 10 cents to settle at $80.61. Oil prices declined slightly due to market concerns that a recession could occur this year. Earlier in the week, crude prices spiked after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, announced it would cut production by 1.6 million barrels starting next month for the remainder of 2023. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.7 million barrels to 470 million barrels last week.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.