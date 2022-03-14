BUCHANAN— Gear used by local fire departments will be making its way to those in Ukraine and Mexico, following a collection led by Pebble Township firefighter Tyler Wessel.
On Tuesday afternoon, the yellow Penske truck backed into the 330 Carl Penn Rd. location. Driving that truck was Walter Cook, a firefighter with the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Since 2014, Cook has been driving cross-country to pickup expired gear and antiquated equipment to donate to countries in need.
The service, he says, helps both fire departments stateside and fire departments overseas alike.
“I’ve had fire chiefs tell me they’d have to throw away gear if it wasn’t for the donations,” Cook said, who was planning on making stops in Kentucky and other Ohio towns before shipping off the gear.
That gear- consisting of boots, helmets, jackets, and more- have to be replaced in most cases after 10 and 15 years. As Pebble Township Fire Department Chief Jerry Wessel said, sometimes the gear has never been used but they are still required to be replaced.
Donations will come from his department, but also several others in Pike County and southern Ohio.
According to Tyler Wessel, Pebble Township Volunteer Fire Department, Benton Township Fire Fighters Association, Huntington Township Fire Department, Franklin Township Fire and Rescue, Bainbridge Fire Department, Southern Highland Joint Fire District Mowrystown, Liberty Township Fire-Rescue, and Pixelle paper mill in Chillicothe all chipped in.
“He’s really put in a lot of effort in putting this all together over the past few days,” said Jerry Wessel, Tyler’s father and member of Pebble FD since 1988.
Starting with a collection of ten coats, Cook has since filled 20-foot and 40-foot rental trucks to the brim that went on to a variety of countries- including Panama, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Cape Verde.
All of the clothing gear and EMS equipment will be going to Ukraine, while all of the fire equipment- self-contained breathing apparatus and hand tools- will be going to Mexican fire departments in Oaxaca, Veracruz, Baja, and Cabo San Lucas.
This local effort joins in with the global support to Ukraine during the Russian invasion, which according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has resulted in more than three million refugees to flee their country since Feb. 24, 2022.
Previously, the Pebble Township FD has received several grants for new equipment.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry announced that $4,829.75 in grants would be coming to the department for MARCS communication devices in February.
The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal also listed the department among receiving parties in its 2022 Training Reimbursement Grants. PTFD received $990 through those disbursements.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
