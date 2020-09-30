Ohio Wesleyan - Merrick Hall
Photo by Lisa Di Giacomo

DELAWARE, OH (09/29/2020)-- Ethan Brooker of Waverly, OH, has been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean's List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

