Jason Brown, left of Brown Federal Services presents Joey Kuntz, interim CEO of the Pike County with a $5,000 check.

 Photo Submitted by Brown Federal Services

Last week, Brown Federal Services made a $5,000 donation to the Pike County YMCA. This is one of three donations BFS has made over the last two weeks to organizations that serve Pike County and its citizens.

“We are so grateful for the donation from Brown Federal Services,” Joey Kuntz, interim CEO of the Pike County YMCA said. “We can use that money to help our programs to help the community. That money will go to helping people in the community live better, healthier lives.”


