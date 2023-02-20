Last week, Brown Federal Services made a $5,000 donation to the Pike County YMCA. This is one of three donations BFS has made over the last two weeks to organizations that serve Pike County and its citizens.
“We are so grateful for the donation from Brown Federal Services,” Joey Kuntz, interim CEO of the Pike County YMCA said. “We can use that money to help our programs to help the community. That money will go to helping people in the community live better, healthier lives.”
Kuntz said the money could help before and after school programs, which serve 54 kids and could also help the soccer program that serves around 400 kids. Kuntz also the Pike County YMCA swim team could benefit from the donation. The team also has 25 members.
“The Y(MCA) is here to serve the community, and it’s great to have the support of the local businesses to help us better serve Pike County,” Kuntz said. “It’s great to have Brown Federal Services, which is a newer business around here, on board. We hope others will see that and maybe they will be interested in helping our cause as well.”
Jason Brown of BFS said the YMCA is “very worthy” of receiving a donation.
“These organizations have monthly operational expenses, and in case you have been living in a cave, everything that it takes to run a business has spiked in price,” Brown said. “They need our help. Pike County is a community that deserves better, but it takes all of us. Communities that give locally foster a happier and healthier world by improving the quality of life starting with those around us.”
