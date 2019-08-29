PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 16, 2019
John A. Warren - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
John A. Warren - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Mary Lawson and Dakota Lawson. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 4251 Owl Creek Road, Lucasville, Ohio 45648.
Henry O. Black Jr. - Possession of drugs. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
July 17, 2019
David L. Burlile Jr. - Fail to reinstate license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 60 days. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Mark H. Hill Jr. - Pass bad check and theft (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Mark H. Hill Jr. - Pass bad check. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Mark H. Hill Jr. - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Mark H. Hill Jr. - Tampering with evidence, flee/elude, vandalism, receiving stolen property (4X), petty theft, license suspension, and marked lanes. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Christopher C. Maynard - Resisting arrest and obstructing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher C. Maynard - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Christopher C. Maynard - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $250 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jason A. Hawk - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Donald Tackett. Defendant shall stay away from Donald Tackett's residence. $100 in court costs.
Kyle L. Ward - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall stay away from Tara Lynn Mullett and shall stay away from the premises located at 225 St. Anthony's Lane, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Kyle L. Ward - Petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Oliver W. Wiles Dillard - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Brandy L. Nichols - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Michael C. McDaniel - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Amanda M. Damron - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Amanda M. Damron - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert Lemaster - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
