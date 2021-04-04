PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 18. 2021
Richard E. Ater - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Bonnie M. Parker - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 19, 2021
Nicholas A. Newton - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 22, 2021
Cassandra L. Hacker - Receiving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Annette Montgomery. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Josh’s Excavating, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 and 2167 Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 11 jail days.
Cassandra L. Hacker - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Cassandra L. Hacker - Receiving, drug paraphernalia, non. comp. license suspension, hit skip, and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cheryl A. Prewitt - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Cheryl A. Prewitt - OVI/Breath low and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Alexander D. Blanton - No permission and no deer permit — ODNR. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. No hunting or hunting licenses for one year. $450 fine. $100 in court costs.
Juan A. Cuellar - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ruby Dickerson - Fail to control motor vehicle and child restrain. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $60 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 24, 2021
Jamie L. Stephenson - Petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant paid restitution. No cost to defendant.
Emily R. Alexander - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Paul D. Hatfield - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Alexander J. Wilson - License forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.