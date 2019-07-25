About 40 Centerpoint Church members and children of all ages, mostly from Pike County and some from Scioto and Ross County, participated in Serve Day 2019 activities in Pike County on Saturday, July 13. Vanguard Ministries in Piketon and River Valley Community Church in Waverly participated by making donations to the event.
”The kickoff was at Canal Park where we met up with old and new friends, had donuts, heard a Scripture reading from the Bible, prayed, and generally rallied to start the day,” said Julie Pekkala, a small-group leader at Centerpoint Church.
Serve Day 2019 activities in Pike County included trash pick-up in Waverly, cleaning at the Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter, cleaning and organizing the Tiger Threads Clothing Closet at Waverly, playing bingo with Bristol Village nursing home residents, and giving appreciation gifts to fire department, EMS and police first responders.
Many participants wore “Love Our City” shirts that were available free of charge.
“We have a Waverly group of people attending church in Chillicothe, so it only makes sense that we ‘Love Our City’ and its people too,” said Pekkala.
Centerpoint Church, located in Chillicothe, has participated in Serve Day events for the past five years. The mission of the church is “transforming the forgotten cities of our state by planting and resourcing relevant life-giving churches that will reach people who have lost faith in the local church,” according to the church’s website.
”Serve Day is actually a new global initiative that started as part of ARC (the Association of Related Churches), giving churches a designated day to serve their communities with the hope of sparking a movement of serving beyond just one day,” said Denise Dilley, outreach coordinator for Centerpoint Church.
”Scripture clearly tells us in Mark 10:45 that Jesus came to serve, not to be served,” she said. “As Jesus followers, we’re to do the same. Serve Day is all about laying aside whatever differences we may have as individual churches and be THE church, a united group of believers who simply want to show our community the grace and love of Jesus through practical service.”
Dilley said having an opportunity to organize and lead Serve Day alongside pastors and leaders from multiple churches in Waverly, Chillicothe and Circleville made the event “particularly special” for her.
”We truly believe that we are better together and can make a bigger impact in our communities by linking arms together,” she said. “In total, we saw three cities impacted by 15 churches serving together on 25 different projects with a total of (more than) 300 volunteers!”
Next year, Serve Day will held on Saturday, July 11.
”I’m really looking forward to next year ... my hope is even more churches across Chillicothe, Circleville, Waverly and beyond will join us,” said Dilley. “We’d love to have them participate by sponsoring a project and/or providing volunteers.”
