Beau
Courtesy Photo

Beau is a two-year-old black and tan coonhound. He is a little shy but warmed up to everyone once he was out of his kennel. He is vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on Beau and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments