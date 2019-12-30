The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management is seeking new contractors to plug idle or orphan oil and gas wells.
Operators interested in becoming a certified contractor must be approved by the Ohio Department of Administrative Services by Jan. 20, 2020. Once certified, contractors may participate in the bid process administered by ODNR. The Request for Proposal (SCP905520) can be viewed at procure.ohio.gov/proc/viewProcOpps.asp?oppID=18397 .
The Division of Oil and Gas Resources is developing multi-year plugging plans and multi-well bid packages and needs more contractors to carry out the projected work. ODNR plans to award up to $25 million in bids to plug approximately 200 wells in 2020.
The Orphan Well Program was established in 1977. If unaddressed, orphan wells may pose a threat to public safety, the environment, conservation of natural resources and economic development. ODNR has identified nearly 1,000 idle and orphan wells needing to be plugged. Contractors with questions about the program can call 330-308-0007 or email OrphanWellProgram@dnr.state.oh.us
