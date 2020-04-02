On Tuesday, March 24, 13 tons of food were given out to approximately 968 families in the Beaver community, all free of charge.
First Baptist Church of Beaver has been giving out fresh produce for over a year and a half at the church, once a month, from the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati, Ohio. Volunteers from the church distribute it on a first-come, first-serve basis. With the current state of the state and community, additional items were ordered, including canned goods, frozen meat, fresh produce, and dry foods, and the distribution was held at the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to the members of the church, volunteers from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Eastern Local Schools, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, were on hand to unload the three trucks loaded with pallets of food, organize it, and then distribute the food to needy families.
The generosity of people in the community who have donated financially allowed for the purchase of the food.
