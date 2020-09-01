September 11, 2020 is now the new deadline to apply for payment under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Payments to producers of beef cattle, hogs, and sheep as well as corn and soybeans are available under this program to assist producers during this time of market fluctuations caused by COVID-19.

Producers that marketed any of the above during the period of January 15, 2020, to April 15, 2020, may qualify for a supplemental payment on those marketings.

Producers who had livestock or grain on the farm between April16, 2020, and May 14, 2020, also are eligible for payment under this program.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to complete an application, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike Farm Service Agency Office at 740-286-5208 or 740-259-3075.

