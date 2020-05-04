On behalf of the Jefferson Alumni, we regret to announce that we have cancelled the annual meeting for 2020 due to the coronavirus. We waited hoping to able to meet, but looking at Ohio's guidelines for re-opening in Phases it became apparent that we could not hold an in-person gathering. We also considered the health and safety of our members.
Cancelling the 2020 JHS Alumni is the bad news. However, there is some good news because thanks to the generosity of many members, we will be able to award $1,000 scholarships to 16 descendants of Alumni members this year!! In the coming days, more details will be provided about the scholarship winners.
Even though we won't be meeting in 2020, please consider continuing your support of the Scholarship Program by sending a check made payable to the Jefferson Alumni in memory of or in honor of someone and mail to:
Linda Stepp, Secretary/Treasurer
13370 St. Rt. 136
Winchester, OH 45697
Please help us spread the word by letting your family members and others know of this cancellation. Mark your calendar and save the date for the 2021 Jefferson Alumni when we will plan to meet on the Saturday evening of Memorial Day weekend which will be Saturday, May 29, 2021.
