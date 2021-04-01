Since March is DD Awareness Month, the Pike County Board of DD thought it was a great time to thank the Pike County Health Department for the time and effort they put in to ensure that our individuals received their COVID vaccines. Coordinating their efforts, the Pike County Health Department and the PCBDD SSA (Service and Support Administration) Department were able to contact individuals served by PCBDD, determine those who wished to receive the vaccine, scheduled appointments, and even assisted in arranging transportation for those who needed help in getting to the vaccination site.
As a heartfelt thank you, PCBDD individuals supplied Papa Johns pizza to all the wonderful people at the Pike County Health Department.
