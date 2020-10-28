With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, AAA East Central advises parents, motorists, and adults to take some extra precautions this year to keep everyone safe.
“With some people choosing to go to house parties or go trick-or-treating, there’s a chance that there could be an increased danger on the road,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “With communities practicing different options, anyone who is celebrating the holiday needs to have a plan in place to prevent any tragedies.”
Halloween is consistently one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the holiday is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle than on any other day of the year.
“Our concern is that more people will take advantage of Halloween being on a Saturday to drink, and if they don’t plan ahead, many will be tempted to drink and drive,” added Podguski.
Tips for Motorists on Halloween:
• Designate a sober driver in advance. Select a designated driver or ensure that a cab, a ride-share, or car service is available. Never ride with a driver who has been drinking.
• Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend’s home, consider asking to stay overnight.
• Do not let impaired guests drive. If hosting a party, remind guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver, offer alcohol-free beverages, and do not allow impaired guests to drive.
• Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they are hit by a car traveling at 35 mph, compared to 25 mph.
• Look for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. This particularly applies during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Use extra caution when entering or exiting driveways or alleys.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 76 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com . Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.