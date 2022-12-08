COLUMBUS, Ohio – Do you love happy little trees as much as Bob Ross did? Inspired by the artist’s love of the outdoors, Ohio is now part of the “Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K” to support tree planting and forest protection efforts at Ohio State Parks.
“Bob Ross inspired people with every brush stroke painting those happy little trees, and we think Ohioans can do the same with every stride of this 5K,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We want people to get out, stretch their legs, and help us keep those trees growing at our state parks!”
Registration is now open for the race, which was started by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Ohio is among the first states outside the Michigan border to benefit from the race proceeds.
Runners, walkers, and hikers can complete their virtual 5K anywhere outdoors anytime between April 22 and April 28. Registration is $34 which gets you a Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number, and a finisher’s medal. Interested runners can register here. Registration is open through Mar. 1, 2023. Ohio State Parks will receive $10 from each runner who selects the Buckeye State during registration.
Proceeds support tree planting and forest protection efforts — like invasive plant and forest pest management and early detection surveys. Since its inception in 2004, the “Happy Little 5K” program has produced more than 100,000 native plants, shrubs, and trees. With support from the Bob Ross partnership, more than 2,100 trees have been planted in 20 state parks across Michigan. And now it’s Ohio’s turn!
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
