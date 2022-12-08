COLUMBUS, Ohio – Do you love happy little trees as much as Bob Ross did? Inspired by the artist’s love of the outdoors, Ohio is now part of the “Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K” to support tree planting and forest protection efforts at Ohio State Parks.

“Bob Ross inspired people with every brush stroke painting those happy little trees, and we think Ohioans can do the same with every stride of this 5K,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We want people to get out, stretch their legs, and help us keep those trees growing at our state parks!”


