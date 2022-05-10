1. Road closures

Per the Pike County Engineer, multiple roads in the county will be closed effective Monday, May 9. Germany Road at the 4.36 mile post will be closed for 14 days, whereas State Route 104 at the 0.71 mile marker will be closed for 21 days.

2. Waverly Grace United Methodist Church hosting cookout

On Wednesday, May 18, the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a cookout dinner starting at 6 p.m. All are invited to the cookout, which will be held at the Bristol Park shelter by the ball diamonds or at Grace UMC if the shelter is occupied.

3. May 11 in History

On May 11, 1792, the Columbia River was discovered by Captain Robert Gray. On May 11, 1858, Minnesota was admitted as the 32nd U.S. state. On May 11, 1904, Salvador Dali, surrealist painter, was borb. On May 11, 1960, Israeli soldiers captured Adolf Eichmann, a major organizer of the Holocaust, in Buenos Aires.

