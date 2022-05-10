1. Road closures
Per the Pike County Engineer, multiple roads in the county will be closed effective Monday, May 9. Germany Road at the 4.36 mile post will be closed for 14 days, whereas State Route 104 at the 0.71 mile marker will be closed for 21 days.
2. Waverly Grace United Methodist Church hosting cookout
On Wednesday, May 18, the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a cookout dinner starting at 6 p.m. All are invited to the cookout, which will be held at the Bristol Park shelter by the ball diamonds or at Grace UMC if the shelter is occupied.
3. May 11 in History
On May 11, 1792, the Columbia River was discovered by Captain Robert Gray. On May 11, 1858, Minnesota was admitted as the 32nd U.S. state. On May 11, 1904, Salvador Dali, surrealist painter, was borb. On May 11, 1960, Israeli soldiers captured Adolf Eichmann, a major organizer of the Holocaust, in Buenos Aires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.