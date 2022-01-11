CAMP CREEK— Dreams, when remembered, can make for some interesting tales. In this instance, however, a dream served as inspiration for one local gardener.
In January 2019, visions of a particular hybrid plant were frequent visitors in the dreams of Darrell Reno. The dreams were of what are called bearded irises, a multicolor perennial.
Reno went to the internet to learn more about iris farms, where he encountered the website for Winterberry Gardens. The Cross Junction, Virginia garden is owned by Don and Ginny Spoon, with whom Reno later had a phone conversation.
Reno and his family headed east to the two-acre farm that May, where Reno said he was “mesmerized” by what he saw.
“They were not only growing and selling irises commercially, but they were also hybridizing,” he said during a Tuesday interview.
He and Don Spoon- an eventual recipient of the American Iris Society Hybridizer Award- chatted further that day about his process.
From there, it was apparent to Reno that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his friend.
Now, the Abigail Reno Iris Gardens in Camp Creek has built 90 five-by-ten foot production beds- currently growing approximately 800 different varieties of irises. In time, Reno would like to add 70 more beds.
Learning from Spoon has proven to be a stepping stone for Reno, who has new ambitions for his garden. He would also like to carry the torch in the effort of introducing a spectrum red iris, a 28-year pursuit for Spoon.
“My main goal is to introduce new all-season re-bloomers that will re-bloom in colder climates,” he said, there currently only being 25 known such irises. Most irises bloom only once between April and June.
What has allowed his bearded irises to grown well so far is a mixture of well-drained soil and plenty of sun exposure. This is why he recommends planting them in higher-up areas to avoid patches of standing water.
On Thursday, Reno, who also serves as a member of the Scioto Valley Local School District Board of Education, will discuss his journey and provide tips to the Waverly Garden Club at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to purchase a bearded iris can do so starting May 21, where the Abigail Reno Iris Gardens will open for the season. Orders can be placed that day at their 2566 Camp Creek Rd. location.
Those with more questions or comments are told to contact Reno at 740-493-3726.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
