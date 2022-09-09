Waverly Village Council met in regular session Tuesday evening to discuss zoning permits and to resolve a parking issue. These two issues had been brought up at the past two council meetings and put into committees to find a solution.
The zoning permit situation, brought up by councilman Forest Blakeman, charged that the zoning administrator was taking too long to authorize building permits for minor projects in the village. Blakeman at one point, even said that perhaps the zoning administrator’s employment with the village should be terminated.
Zoning Committee chair, councilwoman Christina Sheridan, reported that since July 22 that four residential fence permits, one residential shed permit and two residential porch permits had been completed. In addition, one lot split, one residential storage shed and one residential addition are pending approval or inspections from the Ross County Building Department.
The parking issue was concerning the triangular piece of grass where Morningside Drive and Fifth Street merge and whether people were permitted to park there.
Public Service chair, councilwoman Angel Glass, said that there would no parking in that area.
“After speaking with (Waverly police) Chief (John) Winfield, we will not be issuing citations immediately to let people get used to the way it should be,” she added. “The first time it will be a warning. For multiple offenses, they will be issued a citation.”
Dick Robinson, a citizen who has been very interested in this issue, and said he has parked there for six years while visiting his daughter, wanted to know “What changed?”
“The problem is that nothing changed,” Glass said. “That has been the rule; that has always been the law.”
Glass agreed with Robinson that in the past there has been a “lack of enforcement.”
In other news, Blakeman mentioned an ordinance that was passed on Dec. 21 that states there could be no banner signs or benches on city property.
“I would like that ordinance to be enforced, and I would also like to write them a letter and give them a reasonable amount of time to get them (the signs and benches) out of there.” Blakeman said.
“I asked the nuisance officer to handle communication with that,” mayor Greg Kempton said. “We looked at a lot at places like Vallery Ford and Tim Horton’s and they will have to be removed as well — the banners that aren’t allowed. We’re going to be enforcing it city wide. It’s not going to be popular.”
The next Village Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19.
