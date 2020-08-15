Pike County 4-H

Fluor-BWXT families from left to right - Carla Salisbury, Tiffany Burkitt, and Reece Richmond; Dave, Heather, Kaylee, and Reese Jones; Cindi and Landon Remy; Maddox Leffler, son of Brett and Emily Leffler; Scott, Maggi and Will Armstrong; and Tim and Morgan Cox.

Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is proud to support the hard work of local 4-H members by participating in the 2020 Pike County Fair livestock auction. This year, FBP was involved in the purchase of 49 animal projects for a total of $7,350.

“We appreciate the values and lessons of 4-H and understand how important this organization is to our employees and their families,” said FBP Site Project Director JD Dowell. “These dedicated members put a tremendous amount of effort and hard work into their projects and we are happy to support them by adding on to their sale price.”

Fluor-BWXT also participates in 4-H livestock sales in Scioto, Jackson, Ross and any other counties where employees’ children are involved in 4-H.

