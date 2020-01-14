Former nuclear weapons workers in the area, including Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant retirees, are invited to a Nuclear Care Partners’ Benefits Round Table on Jan. 30.
The event “will help former workers determine if they are getting the most our of their benefits and will provide clear, honest, and expert answers to their EEOICPA (Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act) benefits questions,” according to Nuclear Care Partners.
Former atomic workers are encouraged to come learn more about:
• Recent Department of Labor changes
— Regarding the EEOICPA program
• Impairment ratings
• Adding consequential illnesses
• How to maximize their benefits and more
This EEOICPA Benefits Round Table is free to all former workers and will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library located at 550 Buckeye Street in Chillicothe. Door prizes will also be given away at this event. Former workers can call 740-250-2888 to RSVP.
“I’m excited to kick off the new year with this event,” said Nick Ferrigno, Benefits Specialist at Nuclear Care Partners. “Being a resource for these atomic heroes is so important. It’s an honor to help them get the benefits and care they deserve.”
According to Nuclear Care Partners, which was founded in 2011, the group “proudly provides EEOICPA benefits guidance, advocacy, and no-cost in-home care to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to their workplace exposure to harmful radiation and toxic chemicals.
“Our founding belief holds that these brave men and women, who enhanced our nation’s security, deserve kind and compassionate care. As a commitment to quality care, Nuclear Care Partners was the first licensed medical provider enrolled in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).
“Our passion to serve every community in need has led to expansive growth as we serve hundreds of former atomic workers across the nation.”
For more information call 740-250-2888 or visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com
