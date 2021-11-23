Turkeys at Fair

This flock of turkeys, seen here at the 2021 Pike County Fair, are possibly hoping for the same good fortune as Peanut Butter and Jelly — the two turkeys pardoned by President Joe Biden during last week’s 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. According to the National Turkey Federation, Americans consume 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

