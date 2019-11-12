Western Local Schools has created a program called The Indian Cupboard to help the fight against hunger within their school district. This program provides food and personal hygiene items to Western students at no cost!
In an effort to help the school district create a successful program, Atomic Credit Union of Waverly and Piketon have set up designated drop-off areas within their branch lobbies. Anyone who would like to donate to this cause may do so by bringing non-perishable food items, or personal hygiene items, to either 711 Beaver Creek Rd. in Piketon, or 190 Waverly Plaza in Waverly.
“The Indian Cupboard is a community partnership pantry that will stock shelf-stable food and personal hygiene items for students who may need it. These items will be available free to Western Local School District students. Each week students will receive a bag of food. Students will also receive a bag of hygiene items one time a month. We will also serve students other times during the month if emergency situations arise. Any students who sign up to receive items will receive them in a private manner,” stated Principal Bethany Whitt of Western Elementary School.
This program will depend on the support and generosity of the community to help make these items available to the students. Again, if you would like to donate, please visit Atomic Credit Union of Piketon or Waverly to drop off your items. Deadline to donate your items will be Thursday, Dec. 12. Atomic Credit Union will be delivering these items to Western Local Schools on Friday, Dec. 13.
Thank you in advance!
Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
