Eastern Elementary 2nd 9 week Perfect Attendance
Kindergarten
None
First Grade
Coen Austin, Avareigh Beekman, Maddox Hilton, Baylee Linton, Austin Peters, Timothy Tomlison
Second Grade
Weston Blackburn, Zain Brigner, Branleigh Davis, Crosby DeWeese, Kaitlyn Diddle, Faith Dyke, Charice Hall, Cloie Howell, Lillian Marcinko, Zavien Martinez, Karsyn Morgan, Elijah Swisher, Hadley Wallace
Third Grade
Colt Austin, Alayna Clark, Israel Compton, Miles Hammerstein, Rielynn Moore, Drew Morton, Peyton Oliver, Mason Pollard, Blake Smith, Gemma Stoll, Bryce White
Fourth Grade
Braylon Beekman, Cainan Doll, Tyler Howell, Jack Montgomery, Ben Pennington, Autumn Ranney, Garrett Rosenberger, Audrey Skaggs
Fifth Grade
Keegan Brandum, Haylie Daniels, Nicolas Hodge, Alexis Jayne, Kyle Messer, Rilynn Shook, Talia Stoll, Liberty Ward, Lillian Weaver
2nd 9 Week 4.0 straight A average
Third Grade
Addison Salisbury, Kenleigh Bapst, Keegan Shook
Fourth Grade
Lilly Durham, Ben Pennington, Reece Richmond, Addyson Montgomery, Zayden Russell, Jack Montgomery, Hanna Weaver, Braylon Beekman, Kaylee Newsome, Lynnelee Gray
Fifth Grade
Olivia Salibury, Landen Durham, Leah Radar, Allaysia Blevins, Michael Van Meter, Dawson Cody, Talia Stoll
Honor Roll 3.00-3.99 Grade Point Average
Third Grade
Leon Pennington, Britney Cooper, Leanna Arndt, Kade Burner, Bradyn Riley, Madison Weekly, Evan Jordan, Wyatt Ware, Blake Smith, Brock Brown, Evelyn Heising, Jonah Gilliland, Owen Detty, Colt Austin, Izabelle Beekman, Callie Radar, Israel Compton, Kamryn Pollard, Michaela Scaggs, Nicklaus Howell, Gemma Stoll, Miles Hammerstein, Gage Smith, Preston Dickerson, Reese Jones, Brytn Wheeler, Brooklyn Biasden, Jaden Howard, Cole Newsome, Hunter Gilley, Leland Murta, Lillian McKenzie, Brendon Foster, Lakyn Poorman, McKenzie Gill, Brynnleigh Alley, Aubryonna Marks, Bentlee Harris, Braylon Henry, Rowyn Carpenter, Jason Joseph
Fourth Grade
Cole Breitenbach, Elizabeth McBee, Gage Perry, Paiton Creech, Addison Lucas, Jaidyn Cooper, Gabe Marcinko, Shade Runyon, Daniel Dyke, Lilyth Tomlison, Jase Fields, Garrett Rosenberger, Cainan Doll, Gavynn Kelley, Bailey Cavinder, Levi Boyd, Tyler Howell, Atwood Fo, Gage Runyon, Wyatt Carpenter, Jacob Hilton, Levi Jones, Kelley Wolford, Isabell Vallejo,
Fifth Grade
Evan Hines, Alexis Jayne, Haylie Daniels, Lynnleigh McCollister, Liberty Ward, Storm Jennings, Shayla Montgomery, Tristan Wicker, Ashlee Lykins, Bryson Broughton, Kaylee Nichols, Bailey Tuttle, Braelyn Bevins, Keegan Brandum, William Arnold, Miyah Tomlison, Kalina Waugh, Hydol Vallejo, Rilynn Shook, Kelly Wells, Madisyn Havens, Lillian Weaver, Kamryn Andrade, Logan Ratliff, Taylor Estep, Ladon Holbrook, Chloe Linton, Emily Dunlap, Sophia Casada, Cade Leist, Eli Southworth, Jayden Muncy, Abbygale Dawson, Brynna Detty, Miles Thompson Hannah, Bronson Kellar, Taylor Swiggett, Peyton Mullins
