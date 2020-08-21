August 28, 2020 is the deadline to apply for payment under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Payments to producers of beef cattle, hogs, and sheep, as well as corn and soybeans, are available under this program to assist producers during this time of market fluctuations cause by COVID-19.

Producers that marketed any of the above during the period of January 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020 may qualify for a supplemental payment on those marketings.

Producers who had livestock or grain on the farm between April16, 2020 and May 14, 2020 also are eligible for payment under this program.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to complete an application, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike Farm Service Agency Office at 740-286-5208 or 740-259-3075.

