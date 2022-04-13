CAC Yard Sale

PIKETON — The Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Community Yard Sale on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Agency’s Main Office located at 941 Market St. in Piketon.

This yard sale will take place in tandem with the Piketon Community Yard Sale weekend. This event will be filled with unique and highly sought-out second-hand items. You know what they say, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” and amazing deals abound! From clothing to household items, to office furniture and electronics, and more will be available during the two-day event. Don’t miss out on this chance to find new-to-you and must-have items!

If you have questions about this event, please contact Kate Van Meter at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7013 or email cvanmeter@pikecac.org.

