PORTSMOUTH— Southern Ohio Medical Center is now accepting patients at the new SOMC Podiatry Associates, located at 1611 27th St., Portsmouth in Suite 303 of the Fulton Building. Podiatry is a specialty that focuses on problems that affect a patient’s feet or lower legs.
SOMC Podiatry Associates features Dr. Darby Wehrley, a physician specializing in foot surgery and podiatric medicine. Dr. Wehrley received a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland. He also completed a Residency in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Dayton. He is Board Certified in Foot Surgery and Wound Management.
To schedule an appointment at SOMC Podiatric Associates, please call 740-356-FOOT (3668). Dr. Wehrley is also seeing patients at the SOMC Wound Healing Center. For more information about these services, please contact the Wound Center at 740-356-8775.
