COLUMBUS – The Pike County General Health District is accommodating over-the-road truck drivers with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a local rest area where many of the drivers stop or stay overnight.
“We recognize that it can be a challenge for over-the-road truck drivers to find time or a location while they are home for a few days a week to receive their vaccine,” said Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster.
Part of the local health department’s Mighty Mini Vaccine Clinics, this clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13, in partnership with local EMA Director Tim Dickerson. The clinic will be held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the local rest area on U.S. Highway 23. All residents and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can also be made by calling (740) 947-7721, ext. 2020.
The Pike County General Health District’s Mighty Mini Vaccine Clinics have made COVID-19 vaccines accessible to the county’s most vulnerable residents through partnerships with volunteer fire departments, township trustees, local faith leaders, a homeless shelter, and local small business.
In May, the health department joined forces with the Pike County YMCA while residents participated in the Farmers to Families Food Box program. Rural King joined forces with the health department to vaccinate both employees and customers at a Mighty Mini Vaccine Clinic. Just this past week, a Mighty Mini Vaccine Clinic was held with the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department in the most southwestern corner of Pike County to accommodate rural residents.
Innovative Ideas is a feature from the Ohio Department of Health highlighting ways providers and organizations are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations. You can find more featured examples on the Ohio Department of Health’s Innovative Ideas page at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/healthcare-providers-and-localhealth-districts/innovative-ideas.
If you are interested in hosting a vaccination clinic, the Ohio Department of Health has a toolkit for businesses and organizations available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinationprogram/businesses-and-organizations. This toolkit contains a collection of resources vaccine providers and Ohio employers and organizations can consider using to build partnerships across the state to offer convenient vaccinations to their employees and members.
All Ohioans age 12 and older are currently eligible to be vaccinated. Ohioans can find additional vaccination opportunities and schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Ohio can learn more at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
