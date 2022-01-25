Museum
File Photo

WAVERLY— The Ohio Humanities Council has recently awarded The Pike Heritage Museum two Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) Grants.

These grants are awarded to non-profit organizations that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including furlough of operations.

The Pike Heritage Museum qualified due to its closure for several months due to the pandemic.

“Some of these funds will be used to create a Suitcase Museum that will support local history lessons in Pike County’s public and private schools,” reports Museum Board President Mike Patterson. “Teachers will be able to use the Suitcase Museum, which will hold books, cards, maps, quizzes and games all geared towards third-graders, to augment their local history lessons.”

The Museum also has purchased photographic and electronic equipment with a portion of the SHARP funds, which will permit the Museum to digitize its inventory as well as bolstering its digital footprint.

This will enable Museum workers to maintain a more accurate inventory, and make items more accessible for researchers.

Additional funds will be used to supplement operational costs, such as utility, security, and building maintenance expenses.

The Pike Heritage Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments