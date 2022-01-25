WAVERLY— The Ohio Humanities Council has recently awarded The Pike Heritage Museum two Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) Grants.
These grants are awarded to non-profit organizations that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including furlough of operations.
The Pike Heritage Museum qualified due to its closure for several months due to the pandemic.
“Some of these funds will be used to create a Suitcase Museum that will support local history lessons in Pike County’s public and private schools,” reports Museum Board President Mike Patterson. “Teachers will be able to use the Suitcase Museum, which will hold books, cards, maps, quizzes and games all geared towards third-graders, to augment their local history lessons.”
The Museum also has purchased photographic and electronic equipment with a portion of the SHARP funds, which will permit the Museum to digitize its inventory as well as bolstering its digital footprint.
This will enable Museum workers to maintain a more accurate inventory, and make items more accessible for researchers.
Additional funds will be used to supplement operational costs, such as utility, security, and building maintenance expenses.
The Pike Heritage Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.