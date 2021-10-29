1. Election day on Tueday: What to know
WAVERLY— Pike County voters won't be choosing the next president or representatives in Washington or Columbus on Tuesday, but they will still have their voices heard on several ballot issues and decide who will represent them on local school boards, township trustees, and village council.
See who’s on your ballot and where and when you can vote inside.
2. Flu season starts in Ohio
Flu season kicked off earlier this month in Ohio and numbers so far have remained low. As of Oct. 23, only seven cases have been reported in the state and none have come from Pike County. Fairfield County currently has the highest number of cases in the state with three.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, flu numbers trickle upwards before peaking during winter months and then taper down during spring. The Pike County General Health District is offering both COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to those interested.
3. Oct. 31 in History
On Oct. 31, 1804, Congress ratified the purchase of the entire Louisiana area in North America, adding territory to the U.S. which will eventually become 13 more states.On Oct. 31, 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was completed after 14 years of work. On Oct. 31, 2000, Soyuz TM-31 launched, carrying the first resident crew to the International Space Station.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.