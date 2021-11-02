May

May is a young puppy who needs a new home. She has spent her young life as a community dog but would love to be part of your family. She is vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on May and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

