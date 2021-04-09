Pike County, Ohio – Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) will be closing the Northeast Bypass Road (Fog Road) on Tuesday, April 13, to conduct a controlled burn exercise along the bypass road that connects Dutch Run Road to Shyville Road. Fire Protection Services at the Department of Energy (DOE) Portsmouth Site at Piketon will conduct the exercise.
During the exercise, a controlled burn of 18 acres of vegetation on a former lime sludge lagoon along the northeast Bypass Road will be conducted beginning at noon. The burn is a regulatory requirement on the lagoon site and must be conducted every three to five years. The site formerly held lime sludge stored from the DOE Site water treatment plant and was drained and converted to a prairie. The exercise will be conducted by the FBP Fire Protection Services team working with approval from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.
Motorists and area residents should make a note of the pending one-day road closure, watch for posted signs and adjust travel plans as appropriate.
