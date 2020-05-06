Washington-Morgan Community Action was awarded additional funding from the Veterans Administration for the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program to serve homeless veterans through the CARES act. This funding is to be used to immediately meet the needs of homeless veterans or those veterans who may be facing homelessness through the loss of current housing.
Washington-Morgan County Community Action is currently looking to identify more veterans who need this assistance.
The goal of the CARES Act SSVF funding is to allow Washington-Morgan Community Action to meet the immediate needs of homeless veterans and reduce the exposure of vulnerable populations (as defined by the CDC) who may be at greater risk to or from contracting COVID-19.
The Veterans Administration recognizes there is an immediate need to serve homeless veterans and slow the transmission of COVID-19. The CARES funding allows Washington-Morgan Community Action to expand on services that are now available through the SSVF program.
The Supportive Services Program can assist eligible veterans in 15 counties in Southeast Ohio. The counties include Washington, Morgan, Muskingum, Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Noble, Guernsey, Monroe, Vinton, Belmont, Jackson, Pike, Lawrence and Scioto.
The goal of the grant is to prevent and end homelessness among low-income veterans by promoting housing stability. The grant funds are being used to provide supportive services to low-income veterans living in or transitioning to permanent housing.
For more information or to apply for the SSVF program call:
Emily Maze
740-373-3745 ext. 306
