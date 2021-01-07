Pike County, Ohio –Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties. Twelve scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, will be awarded this year to students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.
“FBP is one of the largest STEAM employers in our community, and we recognize the importance of supporting those who are ready to start their own STEAM careers,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “Each year, we receive so many incredible applications, it is a real indication of the young talent in this region.”
FBP has awarded more than $210,000 in scholarships since 2011.
For the second year in a row, the program has expanded to include arts majors relevant to careers at the PORTS site including communications, journalism, photography, videography, graphic design, finance, human resources and architecture.
Qualified applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have been accepted to attend an accredited college or university with a major in a STEAM field.
The deadline for submitting applications is March 5, 2021. For more information on the application process and requirements visit: http://www.fbportsmouth.com/community/scholarship.htm
