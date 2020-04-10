Now is the time to cast your vote in the Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest.
Go to newswatchman.com and click on the Leader of the Pack contest link to vote.
Round 1 of the voting was April 3 through 9, but don't fear, the second round of voting is beginning April 10 and will last through April 16. Round 3 will be April 17 through April 23.
Voting is open to the general public, limited to persons 18 years of age or older. Each vote has a charge of 50 cents. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can make. Voting totals will be posted online as they are received.
Prizes for winners include:
Grand Prize of $200
Second Prize of $100
Third Prize of $50
The contest is sponsored by McCormick's Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, and Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming.
