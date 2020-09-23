When in-person classes began for the 2020 Fall Semester, Marietta College welcomed approximately 375 new students who are studying in one of the more than 50 majors or have chosen not to declare a major.
Local students newly-enrolled include the following:
Zackary Brown, of Waverly, is majoring in Undecided and is a graduate of Waverly High School.
Caleb Goodson, of Lucasville, is majoring in Sports Medicine and is a graduate of Northwest High School.
