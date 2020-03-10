The Jefferson Alumni Association has been awarding scholarships to high school seniors since 2003. These scholarships have been made possible by generous donations from alumni members, their families and friends.
In late January 2020, the Jefferson Alumni received a significant one-time contribution of $25,000 from Ron Lykins class of 1959. This contribution will help make it possible for the Jefferson Alumni to continue to award scholarships in the future by using it as matching funds. Officers have been entrusted to manage the funds and will use the one-time contribution to match those being made by other donors and to encourage additional donors to step up to make contributions. Ron has also pledged to continue his annual giving during his lifetime that he and his late wife, Ruth, began in 2003 by continuing to fund one Branham Scholarship and two Armstrong Scholarships.
This is an opportunity for you to take action to make a difference by giving to a cause that can change a person’s life. The Jefferson Alumni is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit and officers have been fiscally responsible in using scholarship contributions as promised. You needn’t be a graduate of Jefferson High School or a descendant of a graduate to make a difference through a well-managed and targeted scholarship program.
Since 2003, there have been one hundred five (105) scholarships awarded beginning with awards of $250 and later raised to $500. With the rising cost of college and the significant contribution from Ron Lykins and the many contributions from alumni members and their families, officers have raised the scholarship award amount to $750 or $1000 for 2020 depending on the number of applicants and the contributions received.
You can join this effort by sending your contributions to:
Linda Stepp, Alumni Treasurer
13370 St. Rt. 136
Winchester, Ohio 45697
Your contribution will be used wisely to match the donation from Ron Lykins in awarding scholarships to graduating seniors who are descendants of Jefferson High School graduates. Your contribution will be utilized as a dollar for dollar match as officers manage the funds to help ensure scholarships can continue for years in the future. You can make your donation in honor of someone or in memory of someone, and donors are provided a statement for tax purposes if requested.
The scholarship program recognizes and rewards the hard work and achievement of young people who wish to continue their education. These scholarships can change lives, and it is a way for you to be connected, to memorialize someone or give because it feels good to make a difference!
