A Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event and a Residential Small Appliance and Electronics Clean-up Event will be held this Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza. These free events are sponsored by the Pike County Solid Waste Management District.
At the household hazardous waste collection event, toxic and flammable household chemicals will be collected for proper disposal. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline, used oil, vehicle batteries, oil-based patins, latex paints, aerosols, cyanides, acids and caustics, drain cleaners, bleach, household cleaners, rat poisons, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides, propane, insecticides, fertilizers, lawn chemicals, antifreeze, fire extinguishers, Ni-Cad batteries, lithium batteries, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, pool chemicals, strong chemicals, asbestos, PCB materials, aluminum paint, reactives, flammable solids, animal repellant.
Do not bring ammunition, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, tires, solid waste (trash), refrigerators, stoves, or business waste.
Event workers will unload your materials, so please remain in your vehicle.
This residential collection event will be held rain or shine.
At the small appliance and electronics clean-up event, they are accepting televisions, but there will be a cost per television: Up to 32 inches - $6; 34 and 36 inches - $8; and any TV over 36 inches - $12. They will not accept any television without payment.
For more information, call Kelsey Chapman at 740-947-4104.
