PIKE COUNTY, OH— Kids of all ages recently turned out for STEM night at the library in Waverly, hungry for knowledge and eager for adventure. Whether they played banana drums, drew with a robot or recreated designs with rubber bands and peg boards, they experienced an evening of learning filled with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to supercharge and light the fires of imagination.

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth donated $3,000 to the library for the cause.


