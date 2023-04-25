teachers

2022 Teacher Field Days participants practice a Project Learning Tree activity called “Web of Life,”which can be duplicated with students in a classroom or other educational settings.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites teachers to join them for the 18th annual Teacher Field Days, to be held at Hocking State Forest on June 15-16, 2023.

“The Teacher Field Days event is designed to get teachers engaged with forests and inspire them to incorporate forest-centric curriculum into their classrooms,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser.


