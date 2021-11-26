BEAVER— Two roads in Beaver are set to be reopened by the Ohio Department of Transportation next month following years of repair.
Both Germany Road and Beaver Pike are expected be open to traffic in early and mid-December respectively before construction resumes in spring 2022.
Now going on seven years, a major slide caused a section of Germany Road to drop 12 to 18 inches overnight and it has been closed ever since.
As Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury told the News Watchman in a December 2020 article, this project is one of if not the most significant road projects facing the county.
In total, the county received $4 million from the Highway Safety Improvement Program after the engineer sent a funding request to the program.
“It’s taken a long time to get here, but looking over the projects across the state that are receiving money through this program over the next few years — this is the monster. This is the big one," said Salisbury, HSIP awarding approximately $15 million statewide for roadway repairs annually.
ODOT reports that crews have already placed intermediate course asphalt, and will continue work to install guardrail and temporary pavement markings over the next few weeks to allow for safe use of the road during the winter season.
The Beaver Pike project, which began in August, will replace the structure located between Buck Hollow Road and Vulgamore Road.
Originally scheduled to complete by Fall 2021, the project was affected by material delays, which has postponed completion. Crews are working to reopen the road in order to minimize continuing traffic impacts from the project during the winter.
ODOT says both projects will be completed next year.
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
