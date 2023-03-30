flag

The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday with Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary engineering firm. Strand is the firm that is performing the engineering services for Pike County when it comes to expanding and repairing sewer lines and pump stations.

The sewer line in the area of Beaver Creek Road and Scaggs Lane was discussed as a place where the total cost of the project could be reduced.


