The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday with Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary engineering firm. Strand is the firm that is performing the engineering services for Pike County when it comes to expanding and repairing sewer lines and pump stations.
The sewer line in the area of Beaver Creek Road and Scaggs Lane was discussed as a place where the total cost of the project could be reduced.
Ruggles explained if the sewer started at Scaggs Lane and an industry wanted to use the parcel between state Route 32, Beaver Creek and Scaggs Lane as a site, that industry could install a pump station and pump back to the first manhole on Scaggs Lane.
"Build your sewer down from Scaggs Lane, pick up everything you can by gravity, but if there are no issues with the sewer system, you don't require them to connect," Ruggles said. "That would require a grinder pump. If something fails you can say 'There is the sewer. You need a grinder pump.'"
"I don't think it knocks us out of anything," commissioner Tony Montgomery said. "If we extend it, like the big plan, to jump over to Givens, we'd have to extend it anyway. I don't think it is really feasible to cross 32 there (at state Route 32 and Beaver Creek Road). It's more feasible to jump over to Givens and stay on the northside of 32 and pick up other real estate there."
Ruggles said to finalize the plans he would draw up the design to start the sewer at Scaggs Lane. Ruggles explained that it still gives the county the parcel between the railroad, state Route 32, and Scaggs Lane.
"That gives us the ability to shallow up that sewer," Ruggles said. "We'll pick up what homes we can run it down, pick up the church and trailers, run it under the creek and that's where we'll set our pump station. The Zahn's Corner area actually goes to one little pump and gets pumped back up. You could bring all, by gravity to this pump, eliminating one of your pump stations."
Ruggles said shallowing up the sewer will not only save money, but it will also make it more easily accessible for future maintenance. Ruggles making those minor adjustments could save the county up to half million dollars on the overall project cost.
