1. Three-Toed Sloth

The three-toed sloth is considered the slowest animal in the world. Found mostly in Eastern Asia, the three-toed sloth recently grew in fame, after being featured in the Pixar film ‘Zootopia’. The sloth in the film, ironically named Flash, worked at the DMV, which is largely considered the slowest-moving business in the world.


