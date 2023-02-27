The three-toed sloth is considered the slowest animal in the world. Found mostly in Eastern Asia, the three-toed sloth recently grew in fame, after being featured in the Pixar film ‘Zootopia’. The sloth in the film, ironically named Flash, worked at the DMV, which is largely considered the slowest-moving business in the world.
2. World Compliment Day
This holiday is celebrated every March 1 to spread joy through simple verbal affirmations of appreciation. With less focus on providing material representations of appreciation, this day is meant to cost absolutely nothing at all, so everyone can participate! Giving a compliment is easy, whether it’s telling someone you like their shoes, or letting them know they’re doing a great job — whatever it is, it can change someone’s whole day around. So this day is a reminder to vocalize your positive thoughts and watch them light up a room!
3. March 1 in History
In 1985, The Pentagon accepted the theory that an atomic war would block the sun, causing a “nuclear winter.”
In 1974, a grand jury indicted seven of President Nixon‘s aides for the conspiracy on Watergate.
In 1969, Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball.
In 1932, the Lindbergh baby was kidnapped from the Lindbergh home near Princeton, New Jersey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.