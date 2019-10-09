Fluor-BWXT recently presented Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer with a donation to fund a water system upgrade in the Village of Piketon.
“We started getting leaks in our water system earlier this year and we had to replace the old 10-inch iron pipe that provided water to our residents and businesses on Pike Hill,” said Spencer. “We really appreciate this donation from Fluor-BWXT.”
According to Fluor-BWXT, their donation is part of the company’s mission to provide sustainable economic investments throughout the region through the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO).
“It’s the collaboration of Mayor Spencer, Pike County Economic Development, JEDISO and the Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment steering group that made this possible,” said Bob Smith, Fluor-BWXT site project director. “When we work together we can achieve great things like this.”
