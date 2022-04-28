CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
S.R. 104 Culvert Replacement - S.R. 104 will be closed for 21 days just north of Camp Creek Road starting May 9. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 348, U.S. 23, and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement - S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of February 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Work is currently being performed on the south side of the intersection. Estimated completion: Spring 2022
Beaver Pike Bridge Replacement - Work is set to resume on the project starting May 2. Traffic on Beaver Pike will be maintained in one lane using flaggers daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated Completion: Spring 2022
Germany Road Slide Repair – Project to repair an existing slide on Germany Road between Dutch Run Road and Millstone Road. While closed, traffic will be detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. As of Dec. 21, Germany Road has reopened to traffic with no restrictions for the winter. The project will resume in the spring and be completed next year. Estimated completion: Spring 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
