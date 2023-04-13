The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday morning and were greeted by a trio of educators from the Ohio State University Extension Office.
Family consumer science educator Tammy Jones said she was speaking to a group of people about how the extension office was funded and the cooperation they have with the county commissioners.
“I was telling them (the group) how eye-opening it was last year when you guys (the commissioners) mentioned sales tax revenue and how that impacts your budget, something that truly wasn’t on my radar,” Jones said. “So I’ve been telling people throughout the year, and it’s eye-opening to them as well.”
“It (sales tax) is our biggest revenue source,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said.
“We’re very fortunate to have the retail outlets,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said. “We have Wal-Mart, Kroger and Rural King. We have small businesses too. I don’t want to discount those, but having the big ones really helps out.”
“I think that’s good for people to know,” Jones said. “It also reminds people that shopping locally has more benefits than just spending your money here. It goes farther.”
Agriculture and natural resources extension educator Dirk Dempsey said that they had their first cover crop cookout on the Corcoran Farm and got to see two sides of the cover crop world.
“(We got to see) what Dan (Corcoran) is doing and what Lydia Dresbach up on Higby Road is doing. We got to see all what she’s working with with cattle and making it the whole system and how Dan is going to try to incorporate cattle into the cover crop system in the future.”
Dempsey said he also has been going into the schools and working with agriculture and science classes.
“One of the cool things I have got to do is work with the CTC trying to revive their aquaponics greenhouse,” Dempsey said. “I think that would have a really cool impact if we could get that going, because of their Next Generation Cafe with culinary students having an actual farm and fork right there on campus.”
Next 4-H youth development educator Joy Bauman spoke to the panel about the county 4-H program and the number of people participating.
“This year we ended 639 project age youths. So that’s in grades three through 12,” Bauman said. “We had 147 cloverbuds and that’s in grades K through two and 109 volunteers. Our volunteers (numbers) are up. We have 17 new volunteers this year.”
Bauman said there was a big rabbit and poultry clinic in quality assurance. Next week Bauman expects between 200 to 300 hundred people from Pike and Scioto Counties to attend that event.
Bauman said they were doing a lot of in-school programming, and after school programming. She said that at the end of year, after the schools get their testing done is when they can have us come in and do a lot of things.
Jones said she is working on two programs through her cooperation with juvenile court. One is to address vaping in the schools. Jones has been in all five districts, in the schools, talking about vaping prevention for violators of the school’s vaping policy.
“Administrators all the way up to superintendents tell me their numbers are down in expulsions and suspensions, due to that, and less repeat offenders,” Jones said. “I really do enjoy the conversations with the students and they are very honest.”
The other program is a social media diversion program that will be piloted in Waverly City Schools first. According to Jones, WCS reached out to the judge and said they had a tremendous amount of discipline issues they dealt with starting in social media then coming to school.
“It’s very eye-opening,” Jones said. “With the things they’re dealing with, very eye-opening, but they’re honest with the stuff they’re dealing with in their world. Then, we want them to go to school and learn on top of all of this stuff.”
