PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
June 26, 2019
Mike Morgan - Swim in lake. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Terry E. White Jr. - Possession of drugs and receiving stolen property. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. Throughout the defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. 360 jail days. $200 in court costs.
Kolton J. Burd - Assault and child endangerment. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kolton J. Burd - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Josiah W. Wagner - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Terry L. Fooce - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall serve 80 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Larry W. Barker - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Larry W. Barker - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling (not Recovery Council) and defendant shall stay undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall stay away from Vonda Barker.
Samantha F. Johnson - Dog at large and fail to confine dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $50 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Morgan N. Armbruster - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant has completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Morgan N. Armbruster - OVI/Breath high. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
July 1, 2019
Michael L. Gillenwater - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant. $100 in fines.
Anthony W. Grow - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. All evidence to be released to victim immediately. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Zachkery F. Grow - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. All evidence to be released to victim immediately. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Robert M. Gibson Jr. - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Convicted. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Tonya Chaffins. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Robert M. Gibson Jr. - Assault. Dismissed. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brooke A. Hoskins - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Justin C. Hoskins - Domestic violence and assault. Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
July 3, 2019
Tyler E. Uhrig - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Kayla J. Lafferre - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Sarah M. Elliott Blankenship - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Amanda M. Damron - Possess heroin and possess methamphetamine. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to officer's request - plans to re-file. No cost to defendant.
Kelly J. Mitchell - Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to original ticket not filed with court by court date set by officer. No cost to defendant.
Cody F. Smith - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kya N. Taylor - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joshua A. Barnett - Fictitious registration and no operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joshua A. Barnett - License forfeit. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
July 8, 2019
David T. Copeland - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James R. Warnock III - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant has completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
James R. Warnock III - OVI/Breath (low), underage consumption, and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tristen R. Veach - Drug paraphernalia, OVI/Breath (low) and OVI/Under the Influence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Donnell B. Baker - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at 118 West 2nd Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Vishnuangkor K. Walker - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at 118 West 2nd Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall comply with the I-Sampson Random Drug Testing Program. $100 in court costs.
Christopher C. Maynard - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kevin A. Thompson - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine.
Lorie Compton - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed distracted driving course. No cost to defendant.
July 9, 2019
Savannah Lute - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $50 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ryan Mullen - No deer permit, false deer permit, and no hunt license. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $480 in fines. $300 in court costs.
Sandra K. Lawhorn - Left of center and distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $60 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Alvin E. Sanderson III - Left of center. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
July 10, 2019
Billy J. Carter - Possession of drugs, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia (2x), driving under suspension (fail/reinstate) and no operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is currently incarcerated in Belmont Correctional Institution. No cost to defendant.
Alisha M. Garvin - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Torie L. Mullins - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 18CRB1034. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Tori L. Mullins - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James C. Howes - Receiving stolen property and flee/elude. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Cortney E. Pontious - Chemical manufacturing. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Brandy L. Payne - Chemical manufacturing. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Ms. Pontious and Mr. Roar.
July 15, 2019
Joshua A. Cook - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Sarah L. Manns - Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is in STAR. No cost to defendant.
Evan D. Beekman - Receiving stolen property. Pled guilty. Found guilty.
Robert E. Leeth - Public indecency. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Huckleberry's Gas Station, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Robert E. Leeth - Public indecency. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William H. Wafford II - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Glen Conley - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Glen Conley - OVI/Breath (low) and marked lanes. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Edward F. Williams - Domestic violence and violation of protection order. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Edward F. Williams - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Andrew C. Walden - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Opal Hammond. Defendant shall stay away from the residence located at 140 Wikle Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Kendrick L. Jernigan - Illegal possession of firearm, discharge firearm, inducing panic, weapons while intoxicated, obstruction of official business, OVI/Under the Influence, and OVI/Breath high. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Thomas T. Cunningham - Escape, domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Johnnie R. Stapleton Jr. - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant is a second time offender within 10 years. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Brianna Miller.
WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
July 2, 2019
Hayley B. Grooms of Chillicothe - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Pled no contest. Convicted. $40 fine. $95 in court costs.
Rikki M. Stanley of Waverly - Driving under suspension - license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.
Tyler D. Tuttle of Chesire - Drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments. Dismissed. Probation in lieu of jail time. Possession of controlled substance. Pled guilty. Convicted. $145 fine. $95 in court costs.
John A. Whitley of Piketon - Driving under suspension - license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs.
July 9, 2019
Joshua E. Dresbach of Chillicothe - Dilapidated, decayed, filthy lot. Unavailable. $100 in other fees.
Tyler D. Massie of Piketon - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs. $100 in other fees.
Jason L. Shoemaker of Waverly - OVI. Continued to Sept. 3, 2019. $100 in other fees.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
July 1, 2019
Tyler Henderson - Assault. Dismiss. Re-file in county court.
Gannon Nickell - Assault. Dismiss. Re-file in county court.
David Howard Jr. - Physical control. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.
Michelle Hardesty - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.
Angela Dreher - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.
Drema Cochran - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
David Howard Jr. - Drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Fine suspended. Possession of drug. Dismiss in court.
Forrest Bellomy - Keep weeds down. Remove litter. Continue for two weeks.
Travis Mettler - Drug abuse instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Luis Correa - Failure to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Marty Adams - Dog at large. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
July 15, 2019
Drema Cochran - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Justin Foster - Failure to reinstate license and no operator's license. Pled not guilty. Trial scheduled.
Forest Bellomy - Habit unsanitary, keep weeds down, remove litter. Continued.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Union Township
Lot 6 Country Living Subdivision: Donald Edward Davis to Melanie K. Davis Blanton. Warranty Deed. July 3, 2019.
Tracts: Timothy J. Williams to Timothy J. Williams and Paula Ann Williams. Survivorship Deed. July 19, 2019.
Union Township & Beaver Township
19.763 acres, also 5.0175 acres, Beaver Township 1/4 acre: Jeffrey L. Schrader and Vickie S. Schrader to Jeffrey L. Schrader and Vickie S. Schrader. Survivorship Deed. July 26, 2019, July 29, 2019.
Marion Township
0.9183 acres: Phyllis Maxine McCann to Lacrissa Woolridge and Tyler Gillenwater. Warranty Deed. July 11, 2019.
5.30 acres, also 1.38 acres: Gary Brown and Peggy L. Brown to Gary Brown and Peggy L. Brown. Survivorship Deed. July 15, 2019.
1.612 acres: Jessie Pennington and Lee Pennington to Mason County E Corporation. Warranty Deed. July 17, 2019.
Marion Township & Jackson County
Tracts, releases Life Estate: Hazel Marie Pennington to Ronald Marvin Pennington and Jeffrey Dean Pennington. Quitclaim Deed. July 11, 2019.
Benton Township
5 acres, also 40 ft. wide easement: Russell L. May and Christie May to Kimberly R. Manzano. Warranty Deed. July 11, 2019.
1.6106 acres: Randy Dart and Tracie Dart to Pamela E. Mustard. Warranty Deed. July 12, 2019.
Tract: Robert Allen Jenkins and Robert A. Jenkins to Delena I. Jenkins. Certificate of Transfer. July 22, 2019.
Scioto Township
16.3445 acres: Michael D. Williams and Juanita S. Williams to Steven M. Williams and Jennifer H. Williams. Survivorship Deed. July 18, 2019.
Camp Creek Township
160.145 acres: Heeter Land Development, LLC to Kindrea E. Hines. Warranty Deed. July 22, 2019.
12 acres: Heeter Land Development, LLC and Zachary McGlone to Shaylena Clark. Warranty Deed. July 24, 2019.
